'20 Under 40' honorees and Athena Leadership Award nominees named

In early July, Pantagraph Media began taking nominations for its annual "20 under 40" program, which recognizes young professionals who excel in their career, are passionate about their community and are making a mark in Central Illinois. Almost 50 nominations were received, reflecting a cross-section of our area’s developing talent.

“This year’s class represents a diverse group of impressive men and women who come from varied backgrounds and are employed in a variety of workplaces, but have a singular commitment to making our community a better place to live,” said Jonell Kehias, Pantagraph marketing director. “We are proud to showcase these young leaders.”

Profiles of the honorees will be published in the October issue of Limited magazine and they will be honored at the McLean County Chamber of Commerce Leaders of Distinction Award Ceremony, along with the naming of the ATHENA Leadership award winner.

The Leaders of Distinction Award Ceremony will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E. 800 North Rd, Downs. Tickets are $50 and include entry to the cocktail reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres and a hosted bar.

Check out the honorees below.

Also being honored at the Leaders of Distinction event will be the ATHENA finalists, individuals who have achieved professional excellence and who give their time and energy to community service and who actively assist others, especially women, in realizing their full leadership potential. These three nominees will also be profiled in the October issue of Limited magazine. Finalists are Aimee Beam, The Baby Fold; Roxanne Hartrich, RE/MAX Choice; Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department.