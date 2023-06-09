NORMAL — The Special Olympics Victory Dance will take place in uptown Normal this Saturday. The private event, from 7 to 9 p.m., will honor the Illinois athletes participating in the Special Olympics Summer Games.
Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, streets and parking areas along North Street, from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle; and Broadway, between the alley south of North Street and the back of the post office building, will be signed "no parking." At 4 p.m., these areas will close.
The areas are expected to reopen to traffic around 10 p.m. Saturday, or as soon as safely possible once the event has concluded. A map of the road closures can be found at
arcg.is/0WTvmC.
For more information on the Summer Games, visit
soill.org.
20th annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser in support of Special Olympics Illinois.
Special Olympics Illinois Tribute to Champions
Jose Moreno, Special Olympics Athlete Leader
J. A. Hurt
Inductees of the first class in the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Hall of Fame.
J. A. Hurt
Brook Klawitter, Vice Chair, Special Olympics Board of Directors. Sammy Ruggiero, Georgia Adam
J. A. Hurt
Barb Wells, Kevin O’Brien
J. A. Hurt
Katy Gruen, Cathy Young
J. A. Hurt
Steve Feldman, Brian Hayes
J. A. Hurt
Susan Morgan, Christina and Thomas Walker
J. A. Hurt
Jess Ray, Kent Warner
J. A. Hurt
Special Olympics Medical Team that takes care of all the athletes during the Summer Games
J. A. Hurt
Beautiful night for an event
J. A. Hurt
Tom Thompson, Tom Cox
J. A. Hurt
Hiram Walker, Debbie Kelly
J. A. Hurt
Easton Rogers, 16 months, enjoys some fruit while listening to Alex Dwyer
J. A. Hurt
ISU Men’s Basketball coach Ryan Pedon, ISU Football Coach Brock Spack with wife Aimee
J. A. Hurt
Takesha Stokes, Chemberly Cummings
J. A. Hurt
Marla and Eric Smith
J. A. Hurt
Jay Reece, Dan Rutledge
J. A. Hurt
Delicious hors d’oeuvres
J. A. Hurt
Doris Zink, Betty Garcia Patino
J. A. Hurt
Bob and Julie Dobski
J. A. Hurt
Kaitlin Muckey, Katy Javornok, Angie Prang
J. A. Hurt
Caitlin Tipry having her photo taken
J. A. Hurt
Easton and Meggan Rogers
J. A. Hurt
Dennis Walker, Linda Hagemann
J. A. Hurt
Kathleen Lorenz, Kevin O’Brien, Kathy Schniedwind
J. A. Hurt
Chuck and Vicky Scott, Hiram Walker
J. A. Hurt
