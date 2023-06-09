NORMAL — The Special Olympics Victory Dance will take place in uptown Normal this Saturday. The private event, from 7 to 9 p.m., will honor the Illinois athletes participating in the Special Olympics Summer Games.

Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, streets and parking areas along North Street, from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle; and Broadway, between the alley south of North Street and the back of the post office building, will be signed "no parking." At 4 p.m., these areas will close.

The areas are expected to reopen to traffic around 10 p.m. Saturday, or as soon as safely possible once the event has concluded. A map of the road closures can be found at arcg.is/0WTvmC.

For more information on the Summer Games, visit soill.org.

Special Olympics Illinois Tribute to Champions Jose Moreno, Special Olympics Athlete Leader Inductees of the first class in the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run Hall of Fame. Brook Klawitter, Vice Chair, Special Olympics Board of Directors. Sammy Ruggiero, Georgia Adam Barb Wells, Kevin O’Brien Katy Gruen, Cathy Young Steve Feldman, Brian Hayes Susan Morgan, Christina and Thomas Walker Jess Ray, Kent Warner Special Olympics Medical Team that takes care of all the athletes during the Summer Games Beautiful night for an event Tom Thompson, Tom Cox Debbie Kelly Hiram Walker, Debbie Kelly Easton Rogers, 16 months, enjoys some fruit while listening to Alex Dwyer ISU Men’s Basketball coach Ryan Pedon, ISU Football Coach Brock Spack with wife Aimee Takesha Stokes, Chemberly Cummings Marla and Eric Smith Jay Reece, Dan Rutledge Delicious hors d’oeuvres Doris Zink, Betty Garcia Patino Bob and Julie Dobski Kaitlin Muckey, Katy Javornok, Angie Prang Caitlin Tipry having her photo taken Easton and Meggan Rogers Dennis Walker, Linda Hagemann Kathleen Lorenz, Kevin O’Brien, Kathy Schniedwind Chuck and Vicky Scott, Hiram Walker Brock Spack Ryan Pedon Aimee Spack