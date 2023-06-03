NORMAL — Three road closures and lane reductions are planned in Normal.

Locust Street, between Linden Street and Fell Avenue, will be closed starting Monday, June 5 for a water main replacement project.

Access will be maintained for local traffic, and while the project is underway, there will be no parking on the street. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July.

A lane reduction also will go into effect Monday on Kingsley Street, between Hovey Avenue and Dry Grove, for water system improvements.

Local access will be maintained, but “periodic interruptions” may occur as trucks and heavy equipment move through the area. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.

Raab Road, from North Parkside Road to Ropp Road, will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7 for an accident reconstruction.

Drivers are asked to be cautious while traveling through the area.

The road closure is expected to be completed by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

For more information on the Locust and Kingsley projects, contact Project Engineer Alan Alward at 309-454-9572. For information on the Raab closure, call 309-454-9535.

Has remote work changed the travel landscape? THE RISE OF ‘BLEISURE’ TRAVEL TRAVEL DAYS ARE CHANGING AN INDUSTRY ADAPTS REMOTE WORK IS HERE