FAIRBURY — Two Prairie Central High School students killed in a ski-related accident have been identified as Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr.

Superintendent Paula Crane confirmed the names in a letter to the Prairie Central community on Monday evening. Both were seniors and standout athletes; Dylan Bazzell is the son of Prairie Central basketball coach Darin Bazzell.

"Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people," Crane wrote in an email to The Pantagraph. "They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district.

"The Prairie Central Community continues to mourn their loss, and will support their families, our staff members, and our students throughout the grieving process."

The district sought permission from the students' families before releasing the names, which The Pantagraph also did not publish until they had been confirmed by an official source.

While the school district did not say where the deaths took place, details of the incident line up with one reported by authorities in Summit County, Colorado. The sheriff's office there said two teens from Illinois, aged 17 and 18, died in a sledding accident at Copper Mountain Ski Resort.

Officers responded around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to the resort after a sledding accident; the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office declined to release additional information or confirm the teens' hometowns.

The school district is on break this week, but Crane said students, staff, counselors, social workers and friends gathered Monday at the First Baptist Church in Fairbury to grieve together.

She told parents that counselors would be available for students from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Prairie Central High School library. That time will be extended as needed, she said.

Additionally, the district created a Google Form that can be submitted by students, or by parents or friends on a student's behalf, to request additional help dealing with grief. Crane encouraged parents to talk with their children and contact the district if help from a counselor or social worker could be beneficial.

"As we know, 'it takes a village' to raise a child," Crane wrote, "and it will take all of us working together to comfort and support our children through this tragic event."