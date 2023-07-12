NORMAL — Two lane reductions are planned in Normal.
The eastbound lane of Bowles Street between North Main Street and Normal Avenue, as well as the northbound and southbound center lanes along South Linden Street at Vernon Avenue to the Sugar Creek bridge, will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Thursday for pavement repairs.
Once the eastbound lane is completed along Bowles Street, the westbound lane will then be closed for pavement repairs.
The work on Bowles Street expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Monday, July 17, weather permitting.
A map highlighting the affected area can be found online at
arcg.is/KPWrv0
The work along South Linden Street is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, weather permitting.
A map highlighting the affected area can be found online at
arcg.is/mPX1S
Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the areas.
