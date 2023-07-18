NORMAL — Two lane reductions are underway in Normal.

The westbound lane of Beaufort Street at Fell Avenue closed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for pavement repairs. Another lane reduction on eastbound Raab Road, from Main Street to Bradford Lane, began at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The work on Beaufort Street is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

A map highlighting the affected area can be found online at arcg.is/01H0n.

The work along Raab Road is expected to be completed by 2 p.m. Friday, weather permitting. The lane will reopen each afternoon at 2 p.m. and close the next day at 6 a.m. until the repairs are completed.

A map of the affected area can be found at arcg.is/1PG9G80.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the areas.

For more information, contact Normal Operations Manager Eric Murphy at 309-454-9738.

