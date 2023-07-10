SECOR — Two Eureka men were killed in a crash in rural Secor, Woodford County officials said Monday.

A press release from Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said he was dispatched at 12:10 p.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 24 at County Road 1900 East in rural Secor. Woodford County Sheriff's Lt. Marshall Smith said the crash was reported at 11:19 a.m. Sunday.

Belancio Ramirez Flavio, 27, and Crescensio Venancio Ramirez, 29, both men of Eureka, were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said.

Ruestman said both men and the minor, who was not identified, were in a Hyundai that was traveling south on County Road 1900 East and collided with a Jeep headed west on Route 24.

The coroner said Kathleen Putman, 65, of Loda, was driving the Jeep. Putman, and the minor in the Hyundai, were both taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, Ruestman said.

When asked if any citations had been issued, Lt. Smith said the collision is still being investigated. He also said the minor who was in the Hyundai is a 13-year-old boy.

Ruestman told The Pantagraph that Belancio Ramirez Flavio was the driver of the Hyundai.

Illinois State Police, the Woodford County Sheriff's Office, and the coroner's office continue to investigate the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

This story may be updated.

