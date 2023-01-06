2 Illinoisans named to Route 66 Centennial Commission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Illinois experts on Route 66, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko and William "Bill" Thomas, have been appointed by President Joe Biden to the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Catlin-Legutko is director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield and Thomas is chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership.

The appointments come as part of the Route 66 Centennial Commission Act, which was passed in December 2020 with bipartisan support.

Notably, Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D) and Dick Durbin (D) and former Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL-13) championed the bill in both houses.

According to a White House press release, the commission will "study and recommend in a report to Congress activities that would be fitting and proper to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Mother Road of the United States, Route 66, in 2026."

Duckworth praised the appointments as they led the commission to a quorum. "Route 66 is one of the most famous roads in America and has played a tremendous role in our history and culture," she said in a press release.

Durbin added, "I look forward to celebrating the countless family road trips, interstate commerce and transportation feats that Route 66 has made possible over its nearly 100 years."

Route 66, which was designated on Nov. 11, 1926, connects the Midwest to the West Coast, from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. Parts of Historic Route 66 run through Central Illinois, including Livingston, McLean and Logan counties.

