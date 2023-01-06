 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

2 Illinoisans named to Route 66 Centennial Commission

  • 0
112122-blm-loc-explore2.jpg

A new section of Constitution Trail that is part of the Route 66 bike trail starts at the intersection of Pine and Beech Streets in Normal.

 LENORE SOBOTA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Illinois experts on Route 66, Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko and William "Bill" Thomas, have been appointed by President Joe Biden to the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

Catlin-Legutko is director of the Illinois State Museum in Springfield and Thomas is chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership

The appointments come as part of the Route 66 Centennial Commission Act, which was passed in December 2020 with bipartisan support. 

Notably, Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D) and Dick Durbin (D) and former Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL-13) championed the bill in both houses. 

According to a White House press release, the commission will "study and recommend in a report to Congress activities that would be fitting and proper to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Mother Road of the United States, Route 66, in 2026."

Route 66 conference coming to Bloomington-Normal in 2023

Duckworth praised the appointments as they led the commission to a quorum. "Route 66 is one of the most famous roads in America and has played a tremendous role in our history and culture," she said in a press release. 

Durbin added, "I look forward to celebrating the countless family road trips, interstate commerce and transportation feats that Route 66 has made possible over its nearly 100 years."

Route 66, which was designated on Nov. 11, 1926, connects the Midwest to the West Coast, from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. Parts of Historic Route 66 run through Central Illinois, including Livingston, McLean and Logan counties. 

Owner Beth Wiegand talks about Mackinaw's Tea Room in the Depot

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Excluded from society': Life for India's gay couples as country debates same-sex marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News