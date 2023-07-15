BLOOMINGTON — Two local athletes competed and won bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin June 17-25.
SOAR athletes Drew White, 30, and Rob Kelley, 66, represented the community among 6,500 other athletes from 190 countries.
White won bronze in single tennis and bronze playing in unified doubles with Kelley. The duo has competed together in unified tennis for eight years.
SOAR, which stands for Special Opportunities Available in Recreation, provides a variety of unified sports, including volleyball, golf and bocce, which are all recognized as Special Olympic sports. SOAR also offers recreational unified programming such as Foot Golf and Seat to SOAR, a walking/running program.
The program is sponsored by the City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal through their Parks & Recreation Departments. SOAR aims to empower individuals who are unable to participate in traditional recreational programs with an emphasis on leisure, social and developmental skills to promote the highest level of recreational engagement possible.