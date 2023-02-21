BLOOMINGTON — Two former state’s attorneys who recently became judges are being reassigned to cover civil cases following the retirement of Livingston County’s Judge Thomas Funk on March 1.

Former Livingston County State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak recently was appointed to serve as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, which covers Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties.

But because of his history as a prosecutor, which could require him to recuse himself from a number of criminal cases, Yedinak would oversee civil cases in Livingston County, according to William Scanlon, trial court administrator for the 11th Judicial Circuit.

Judge William Workman will be assigned to a general docket in Logan County to fill Funk’s duties.

In response, Judge Amy McFarland in McLean County will oversee the felony cases assigned to Workman and Judge Scott Black will handle the misdemeanor and domestic violence cases assigned to McFarland.

Former McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp, who was sworn in as an 11th Circuit Court judge in September after having won the Republican primary for the seat, will handle civil cases, such as small claims, evictions and arbitrations previously handled by Black.

Scanlon said Knapp’s history as a prosecutor also left him unable to handle criminal cases due to the possibility of recusal.

Photos from President Biden's speech in Warsaw