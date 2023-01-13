2 Bloomington residents seek Ward 4 council seat

BLOOMINGTON — Two individuals have announced their candidacy for the Bloomington City Council’s fourth ward in April’s consolidated election.

The ward, spanning from North Main Street to North Mercer Avenue and from East Division Street to Croxton Avenue, currently is represented by Julie Emig, who will not be seeking re-election this April.

Steven Nalefski announced his candidacy last week, and although he has never held political office, he said he believes the fourth ward needs a strong representative at City Hall who will look after the interests of the ward and city as a whole.

“I would be honored to serve the people of Ward 4 in Bloomington, home to my family for so many years. I want to give back to my community and I hope to earn the support of the voters in Ward 4,” he stated in a news release announcing his candidacy.

Nalefski said his priorities as an alderman would be fiscal responsibility, priority spending on infrastructure, lower taxes, supporting law enforcement and public safety, and listening and responding to residents’ concerns.

Nalefski worked in computer drafting for 30 years before retiring from the Woodford County Highway Department in 2022. He serves as a coach in the Prairie Cities Soccer League and American Junior baseball and is a Boy Scout leader. He previously served as the McLean County representative for the Route 66 Association of Illinois for seven years.

Nalefski will be challenged by State Farm attorney John Wyatt Danenberger, who announced his plans to run in the fourth ward on Thursday.

Danenberger previously worked as a trial attorney and special victims prosecutor at Fort Hood for the United States Army’s Judge Advocate General Corps.

Locally, Danenberger has served on the Bloomington Planning Commission for almost four years, is vice chair of the Milestones Early Learning Center and is a member of the Illinois Shakespeare Festival, McLean County Habitat for Humanity and PONY Baseball boards.

“When deciding where to raise our kids, we deliberately chose to return to Bloomington, specifically one of the historic neighborhoods, because of the tight-knit community, the beautiful homes, and close proximity to both downtown Bloomington and uptown Normal,” Danenberger stated in a news release. “I hope to continue Julie Emig’s distinguished service and strong advocacy for our city’s historic neighborhoods, as well as welcome the new neighborhoods recently added to the Ward 4 map.”

The consolidated election is April 4.

Photos: Scenes from Election Day in Bloomington-Normal