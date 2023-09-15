GIBSON CITY — The Ford County Public Health Department on Thursday reported that two birds have tested positive for West Nile virus.

"The positive birds are an indication that West Nile virus is circulating in our area and individuals should take appropriate preventive measures to protect their health,” stated Nancy Mandamuna, environmental health specialist for the department.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, the news release explained. Common West Nile symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur.

“The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites," Mandamuna said.

This includes staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active; wearing insect repellant and/or covering exposed skin when outdoors; and eliminating sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Surveillance for West Nile virus includes laboratory tests on mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile-like disease symptoms, the health department said.

If a dead bird is found between May 1 and Oct. 15 and appears to have died of natural causes, it should be reported to the Ford County Public Health Department at 217-379-9281.

