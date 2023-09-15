GIBSON CITY — The Ford County Public Health Department on Thursday reported that two birds have tested positive for West Nile virus.
"The positive birds are an indication that West Nile virus is circulating in our area and individuals should take appropriate preventive measures to protect their health,” stated Nancy Mandamuna, environmental health specialist for the department.
West Nile is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird, the news release explained. Common West Nile symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. However, four out of five people infected with the virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur.
“The best way to prevent West Nile disease or any other mosquito-borne illness is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home and to take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites," Mandamuna said.
This includes staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active; wearing insect repellant and/or covering exposed skin when outdoors; and eliminating sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed.
Surveillance for West Nile virus includes laboratory tests on mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile-like disease symptoms, the health department said.
If a dead bird is found between May 1 and Oct. 15 and appears to have died of natural causes, it should be reported to the Ford County Public Health Department at 217-379-9281.
Check out all the photos from the Boy Scout Lawn Social
Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg presents Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn with their Good Scout awards.
John Wohlwend, Julie Dobski, Jan Wohlwend (former Good Scout honorees)
Karen DeAngelis, Julie Dobski
Cheryl Magnuson, Terry Reid
David and Maggie Sumner
Vicki and Bob Varney
ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule and Rose Tarhule
Scott Henrichs, Mary Bennett Henrichs, Dan Brady
John and Marilyn Freese, John and Jan Wohlwend
Jane Kuchefski, David Skillrud
Larry Schmidt, Chuck Croxton, Kevin Thomas
Honorable William Yoder, Coroner Kathy Yoder
Good Scout honorees Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn with B.J. and Dick Luedke
Mike and Sandy Remmes
Tina Marlett, Laura Pritts, Pat Messinger, Kevin Thomas, Jon Pritts
Tracy Patkunas, Jim Waldorf, Karen DeAngelis
Charles Mems, ISU Men’s Basketball coach Ryan Pedon
Ryan and Stephanie Pedon
Bob Dobski, Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg
John Meek
John Meek gives the three-finger Scout salute
Presenting of the colors
Eagle Scout Tim Spence holds the three-finger salute while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance
John and Marilyn Freese
Eagle Scout Tim Spence speaks about his scouting journey and how it has helped him grow his leadership skills. Tim was awarded his Eagle Scout as a senior in high school. He is now a freshman at ISU.
Scout Executive/CEO Ben Blumenberg introduces Good Scout honorees Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn. Dr. Nielsen’s scouting uniform hangs in the background. Dr. Nielsen earned his Eagle Scout in 1974 during his senior year in high school.
: Good Scout honoree Dr. Kathy Bohn at the microphone, while fellow honoree Dr. Tom Nielsen looks on.
Good Scout honoree Dr. Tom Nielsen
Charles Mems, Colleen Kannaday
Kim Schoenbein, Tracy Patkunas, Stephanie Morstatter
Stan Glazier, Joan Stralow
Byron and Patty Blotky
Carole Ringer, Coleen Moore
River and Nick Kunkes
Irish Vaughn, Joe Nielsen, Betty Bohn, Beth Nielsen, Good Scout honorees Dr. Kathy Bohn and Dr. Tom Nielsen
Tony Morstatter, Terry Reid
Scott Henrichs, Kevin Birlingmair
Scott Henrichs, Tracy Patkunas, Kevin Birlingmair
Viki Burnett, Betty Garcia-Patino
Mary Bennett Henrichs, honorees Dr. Tom Nielsen and Dr. Kathy Bohn, Julie Dobski, Tracy Patkunas, Kim Schoenbein
