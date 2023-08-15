BLOOMINGTON — A mosquito pool and a bird sample found in Bloomington have tested positive for the West Nile virus, the McLean County Health Department announced this week.

The sample from the mosquito pool was collected in the 61705 zip code area and the bird sample was collected in the 61701. The bird was submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health department staff has begun distributing doorknob hangers in the neighborhoods where these samples were collected to notify and inform residents.

The first bird sample to test positive this year in McLean County was confirmed July 28, in the 61761 zip code area in Normal.

West Nile virus is a mosquito-borne disease that can cause encephalitis, which is an inflammation of the brain, according to the health department.

Culex mosquitoes, also known as house mosquitoes, become infected with the virus by feeding on infected birds and subsequently infect humans and other animals.

Mild cases of West Nile virus can cause a slight fever or headache, while severe infections can lead to high fever, disorientation and even paralysis or death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,035 human cases of West Nile virus and 79 confirmed deaths across the U.S. in 2022. Eight deaths were in Illinois, but none were in McLean County.

“Those who are at highest risk for serious illness are those 50 years of age or older and people with compromised immune systems,” said Angie Crawford, senior environmental health practitioner at the McLean County Health Department. “Symptoms can occur anywhere from 3-14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Those concerned about symptoms should consider seeking medical attention.”

MCHD urged residents to follow these safety recommendations, which they call the "3 Rs:" Remove areas of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, such as old tires or unused planting pots. This should be done weekly, as it takes seven to 10 days for mosquito eggs to develop into biting adults.

Repel mosquitoes using insect repellent that includes DEET, lemon eucalyptus oil or picaridin, or repel by wearing clothing that covers the skin, especially at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Report dead birds that show no sign of injury to the MCHD Environmental Health division at 309-888-5482. If it appears the bird died within the last 24 hours and shows no decay or insect infestation, MCHD may collect it and have it tested for West Nile. Mosquito control strategies can be found at mcleancountyil.gov/1739/Mosquito-Control-Strategies. For more information about West Nile virus, visit cdc.gov/westnile.

