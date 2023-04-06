CLINTON — A Central Illinois resident is $1 million richer after buying a winning Diamond Crossword 10x scratch-off ticket at Big D Food & Liquor in Clinton.

The winner is a regular customer of Big D's, 512 W. Van Buren, Clinton, where he purchased the scratch-off for $25, according to a Thursday news release from the Illinois Lottery.

Big D's Owner Francis Jackson said the store has previously sold a $4 million winning ticket, as well as a $300,000 win and several $100,000 wins.

For selling the winning ticket, Big D's will receive a bonus of 1% of the ticket, which is $10,000, the news release said. Jackson said he plans to put this money toward a store improvement project.

Since the start of 2023, 18.9 million winning instant tickets have been sold in Illinois, earning lottery players over $395 million.

Photos: Harvest Day at Clinton Elementary School