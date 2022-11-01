17-year-old found unresponsive in Bloomington on Monday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive 17-year-old male on Monday afternoon.

McLean County sheriff’s Lt. Jon Albee said deputies responded at 4:41 p.m. to the report of the unresponsive teen at 10424 E. 1400 North Road, which is the address of Urban Warfare Paintball.

"The subject was treated on scene and transported via rescue for further medical treatment," Albee said in an email. "This incident remains under investigation."

Albee did not have an update on the teen’s condition. It was unclear where he had been hospitalized Tuesday.

Urban Warfare Paintball owner Jason Miller would not comment about whether the victim was patronizing the business at the time of the incident. He said he was not at the business at the time and did not know what had happened.

"I send my thoughts and prayers out to the family, and I want to give a big thanks to the first responders that came out and did the best they could do," Miller said.

The Bloomington Fire Department did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 309-888-5034.