16-year-old boy reported missing by Normal police

NORMAL — Police are asking the public's help with locating a 16-year-old boy reported missing Monday.

Xavier Caldwell

Xavier Caldwell, 16, of Normal, was reported missing Monday, police said. He was last seen at his Normal residence about 11 a.m. Sunday. He is described by police as a Black male with brown eyes and dark brown hair, 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Normal police at 309-454-9535.

Xavier Caldwell was last seen at his Normal residence about 11 a.m. Sunday, Normal police said.

He is described by police as a Black male with brown eyes and dark brown hair, 5-foot-10 and 140 pounds.

Police said Caldwell is known to have been around the Amanda Brooke apartments, 1402 E. College Avenue, Normal, as well as the area of Orlando Avenue in Normal and local parks.

Caldwell’s clothing description is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information about Caldwell’s location is asked to contact Normal police at 309-454-9535.

