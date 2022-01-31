16 inches of snow possible across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — A Winter Storm Warning will take effect Tuesday evening in Bloomington — and snow crews are preparing for significant snowfall.

The major storm will settle into Central Illinois with heavy rain leading into heavy snow, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued the storm warning that includes McLean, Tazewell, Champaign, Peoria and Woodford counties. It takes effect at 9 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until 6 p.m. Thursday, which is expected to be the duration of the storm.

A brief period of sleet and freezing rain may accompany the heavy snow expected to arrive Tuesday night, said Pantagraph meteorologist Matt Holiner.

The transition from rain to snow Tuesday night is the "trickiest part to this forecast," Holiner said. “When does it change to snow for various locations across the state?”

Bloomington’s conditions are expected to change rapidly with a "pretty quick transition from rain to snow,” said Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises Midwest. “Then there’s going to be a whole lot of snow.”

Snow removal crews in Bloomington-Normal and across McLean County are preparing for the winter weather by reviewing equipment to ensure it’s ready once precipitation starts Tuesday.

“We are actually working today and tomorrow to go over the equipment and make sure everything’s ready for winter operations that we expect to start sometime overnight Tuesday,” said Ryan Otto, Normal’s director of public works and engineering, of the town’s 30 pieces of snow removal equipment. “With the significant amount of snowfall, we will make sure that we have all of our manpower and equipment that’s available ready for the storm.”

Outside the city, County Engineer Jerry Stokes said he expects Thursday to be the worst day for McLean County's country roads, considering high winds that are expected to cause drifting and blowing snow.

Stokes said his crew was checking over the county’s 18 tandem trucks equipped with snow plows and weeks that are each responsible for clearing about 20 to 25 miles of county roads.

“We have plenty of salt, plenty of chloride; our crew is healthy,” he said, noting the crew maintains 366 miles of county highways. “We are staging our V-plows in certain territories in case we have to bust through some high drift locations.”

Otto said his crews will monitor the storm to change their plan as they see fit, but with the forecast indicating rain will fall before snow, they will hold off on applying salt or brine solution “because if the rain’s going to come in, it’ll just wash it off.”

Stokes added that his crews might not apply salt until Friday, depending on snow accumulation and wind.

Nearly a foot of snow is expected for McLean County, though farther south ice will be a bigger concern, Holiner said.

Although measurable ice is not a concern for Bloomington-Normal, Mattoon and Decatur will experience the slick conditions.

Holiner said the weather models’ predictions range from 5 to 16 inches of snow in Central Illinois. Along with the amount of snow, the other concern includes the high winds expected at nearly 30 mph. Blizzard conditions start at 35 mph.

“It’s safe to say, from Tuesday evening to Thursday evening, there’s going to be travel problems across Central Illinois,” Holiner said. “Travel should be avoided.”​

The frigid conditions come the same week of heavy snow further east.

Heavy snow also had residents in Virginia, Massachusetts and elsewhere on the East Coast digging out over the weekend, when a powerful nor'easter triggered blizzard conditions.

The Connecticut State Police had 1,200 calls for service Saturday alone, the department said. As many as 100,000 customers without power were reported.

More snow is expected there on Friday.

