CORNELL — The 150th Cornell Days Celebration will be held Sept. 8-10 in Cornell.

The event is held annually the second weekend of September. The celebration will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, with a movie in the park at the ball diamond. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs. Concessions will be available.

Saturday activities include a pancake breakfast at the American Legion, 7:30-10 a.m.; opening ceremony at Amity Park, 8 a.m.; Friendship Fence Contest and 5K run mile/walk, 9 a.m.; vendor fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Kreush Concessions, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; adult and junior bags tournaments, 10 a.m.; Kiddie Kourt, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; face painter and inflatables, 10 a.m.; softball games, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; farmers expo, 11 a.m.; touch-a-truck and food booths open, 11 a.m.; 33rd Volunteer Band, 11 a.m.; Cornell Museum and Amity Township Library open at noon; beard/mustache contest, noon; foam pit, noon-4 p.m.; Humane Society display, 1 p.m.; "Breaking Storm" performance, 2-5 p.m.; and family bingo night, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday activities include a biscuits and gravy breakfast at the firehouse, 7:30-10 a.m.; community worship, 9 a.m. at South Park; food vendors, face painter, inflatables and car show, 10 a.m.; vendor fair and Kiddie Kourt, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Kreush Concessions, 11 a.m.; alumni homecoming, 11:30 a.m.; Friendship Fence awards, noon; and the Cornell Days Parade, 1 p.m.

This year's parade theme is "Celebrating 150 Years of Community." The parade will start at the grade school, then head north on 7th, west on Bourland, and south on 4th Street to South Park.

The celebration will culminate with softball games from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Visit facebook.com/cornelldayscelebration for more information.