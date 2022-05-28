15 injured in boat fire Saturday in LaSalle County

SENECA — Over a dozen people were sent to area hospitals late Saturday afternoon as a result of a boat fire in LaSalle County.
The Illinois State Police, Seneca Police Department and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police responded to the incident at about 4:26 p.m. at Spring Brook Marina, along the Illinois River in Seneca, according to a news release from ISP.
Of the boat's 17 occupants, 13 were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, and one was life flighted to an area hospital with serious injuries. One marina employee was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The IDNR Conservation Police are leading the investigation.
No further information was available Saturday night.
