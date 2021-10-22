Women honored at YWCA Women of Distinction awards

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County YWCA celebrated 32 years of Women of Distinction at their virtual event on Thursday, where women were honored for their personal and professional contributions to the community.

Judges from YWCAs across the country reviewed 21 Women of Distinction nominations and selected a winner in each category. Selection was based on qualities of leadership, areas of achievement, demonstrated alignment to the YWCA mission and improving McLean County through work or volunteering.

The 2021 Women of Distinction for outstanding contributions in their field include Jennifer Brooks, Bloomington Public Schools District 87; Catherine Porter, Carle Health & Fitness Center; Gaynett Hoskins, Prairie State Legal Services; Judge Amy McFarland, Eleventh Judicial Circuit; Dr. Elizabeth Haywood, Illinois Wesleyan University; Kristen Burhmann, Illinois Wesleyan University; and Marty Lane, Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Seven women were also awarded with the Kaitlyn M. Erdman Memorial WINGS Award, a scholarship funded by Women of Distinction winners. This year's winners are Kelli Brown, Amanda Carter, Teresa Fowler, Nicole Kirstein, Niayr Maines, Julie Stoll and Vera Traver.

A complete list of nominees and photos can be found at ywcamclean.org/womenofdistinction.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

