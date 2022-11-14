 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

135th annual Santa Claus parade set for Black Friday in Peoria

  • 0
Santa - Unsplash

PEORIA — The 135th annual Santa Claus Parade will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Peoria. 

Organizers say the event is the longest continually running holiday parade in the country. It will feature costumed characters, novelty walking units, decorated floats, marching bands and Santa Claus.

This year's theme is "Winter Wonderland." All of the costumes and floats will compete for awards presented for the Best Novelty Unit, Best Overall Unit, Best New Entry, Best Commercial Float Entry and Best Non-Profit Float Entry.

The grand marshal of the parade is Peoria Police Chief Eric P. Echevarria. 

The parade will be telecast live on WMBD-TV beginning at 9:30 a.m. The telecast and judging will take place on Main Street in the Pere Marquette block.

The parade route will begin at the Peoria Central Firehouse on Monroe and Bryan Streets, then will proceed on Monroe to Main, left on Main Street, left on Adams and will end past the Peoria County Courthouse on Hamilton.  

Actors Matilda Lawler who plays “Betty” and Devin Bright who plays “Noel” talk to the Journal’s Bruce Miller about what it’s like to work with Tim Allen in “The Santa Clauses.”

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say Iran leadership has ‘desire to hang every protester' amid first death sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News