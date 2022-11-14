135th annual Santa Claus parade set for Black Friday in Peoria

PEORIA — The 135th annual Santa Claus Parade will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, in Peoria.

Organizers say the event is the longest continually running holiday parade in the country. It will feature costumed characters, novelty walking units, decorated floats, marching bands and Santa Claus.

This year's theme is "Winter Wonderland." All of the costumes and floats will compete for awards presented for the Best Novelty Unit, Best Overall Unit, Best New Entry, Best Commercial Float Entry and Best Non-Profit Float Entry.

The grand marshal of the parade is Peoria Police Chief Eric P. Echevarria.

The parade will be telecast live on WMBD-TV beginning at 9:30 a.m. The telecast and judging will take place on Main Street in the Pere Marquette block.

The parade route will begin at the Peoria Central Firehouse on Monroe and Bryan Streets, then will proceed on Monroe to Main, left on Main Street, left on Adams and will end past the Peoria County Courthouse on Hamilton.