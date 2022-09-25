100 Black Men of Central Illinois hosting masquerade event

BLOOMINGTON — 100 Black Men of Central Illinois will host a Masquerade Affair at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Parke Regency Hotel, 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington.
100 Black Men prioritizes mentoring, education, economic empowerment and health and wellness, and proceeds from the event will go toward the 100 BMCI scholarship fund.
The event also will honor the legacy of late
100 member Willie Brown, who died in March.
The night will include live entertainment provided by Jukebox Atlanta, along with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
Tickets are available through EventBrite at
bit.ly/100masquerade.
Living on by touching others is the ultimate gift to a community.
DAVID PROEBER
Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP 2022 Freedom Fund Gala
091922-blm-loc-1naacpgala.JPG
Shiela Harris, Bloomington-Normal NAACP membership chair, at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-2naacpgala.JPG
Willie Holton Halbert, right, and Ryleigh Rose Beauvlien at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-3naacpgala.JPG
Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, and Tyanez Jones at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-4naacpgala.JPG
Members of the Bloomington Police Department, from left to right, Kerri Johnson, Chief Jamal Simington, Sgt. Kiel Nowers, and Brandt Parsley, at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-5naacpgala.JPG
Kevin Jackson and Bradley Ross Jackson at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-6naacpgala.JPG
Tia Moore and Shirley Boykin at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-7naacpgala.JPG
The Bloomington-Normal NAACP official charter at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-8naacpgala.JPG
Sara Lindenbaum and Sharon Chung at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-9naacpgala.JPG
Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington and Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-10naacpgala.JPG
Bishop Larry Taylor and Willie Holton Halbert at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-11naacpgala.JPG
Tia Moore sings the Black National Anthem at the 2022 NAACP Gala on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-12naacpgala.JPG
Sheri Strohl with the McLean County Moms Demand Action table at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-13naacpgala.JPG
Valeda Harvey, District 87 school board member, and superintendent David Mouser at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-14naacpgala.JPG
Dr. Carla Campbell-Jackson, Lisa Campbell, Paige White, Jennifer Franklin, Kentrica Coleman and Dr. Jeanne Morris at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
091922-blm-loc-15naacpgala.JPG
Will Lewis, Doris Houston and Ashley Hall with the Illinois State University table at the 2022 NAACP Gala Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington
D. Jack Alkire
Contact Robyn Skaggs at
robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.
