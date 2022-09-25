100 Black Men of Central Illinois hosting masquerade event

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — 100 Black Men of Central Illinois will host a Masquerade Affair at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Parke Regency Hotel, 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington.

100 Black Men prioritizes mentoring, education, economic empowerment and health and wellness, and proceeds from the event will go toward the 100 BMCI scholarship fund.

The event also will honor the legacy of late 100 member Willie Brown, who died in March.

The night will include live entertainment provided by Jukebox Atlanta, along with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.

Tickets are available through EventBrite at bit.ly/100masquerade.

Living on by touching others is the ultimate gift to a community.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

