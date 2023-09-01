Looking to get in a little more summer fun? Here are 10 things to do around Central Illinois for Labor Day weekend, from festivals to car shows to live music and more.

Central States Threshermen’s Reunion

This show is held annual over Labor Day weekend in Pontiac. The first show took place in 1949, making it the second oldest steam show in the United States. This year’s event began on Thursday, Aug. 31 and runs through Monday, Sept. 4 at Threshermen’s Park, 14975 E. 2200 North Road in Pontiac.

The 37th annual J.I. Case Heritage Foundation Expo will also be held during the show. Admission to the grounds is $10 or $20 for an annual membership fee, which includes all five days. Children 13 and under are free.

Saturday events include a country tractor drive, plowing, horse pull, bingo, sawmill, pedal tractor pull, threshing, parade of power, rock crushing, and baling, plus an Illinois Tractor Pulling Association sanctioned tractor pull featuring antiques, classics and 6850 and 9500 pro farm tractors.

Sunday events includes an all-day antique car and truck display, plowing, threshing, bingo, parade of power, sawmill, plowing, threshing and baling, plus musical entertainment and an ITPA tractor pull featuring antiques, classics and light super stock tractors.

The Threshermen’s Parade through downtown Pontiac will start at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Monday events include sawmill, plowing, threshing and a noon whistle dinner.

Rt 9 Rumble 2—Auto Show, Swap & Flea Market

This car show is hosted by Mid State Cruisers along with the Illinois Flat Land British Car Club, McLean County Antique Auto Club and Twin City Cruisers.

The show is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington. Admission is $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Guests can enjoy classic cars, muscle cars, customs, street rods, race cars as well as swap and flea markets, food court and live music.

Arrowsmith Auxiliary Veteran Fundraiser

The fundraiser is hosted by the Arrowsmith Witt-Webber-Carrell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 617, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

There will be a garage and bake sale as well as an appearance from the Bloomington Public Library’s Bookmobile until 9:45 a.m.

There will also be snow cones, cotton candy, a parade and music.

Free Farm Day Tours

The Wild Harvest Honey Farm, 9122 Bucks Road in Heyworth, will host free farm day tours, 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

Guests are invited to learn about beekeeping by touring a working apiary and learning how to manage multiple hives.

After the tour, guests will be able to try exotic honeys from all over the world at the farm’s tasting bar.

Peoria Blues & Harvest Music Festival

This annual festival began on Friday and continues through Saturday, Sept. 2 on the Peoria Riverfront.

The two-day festival is full of music, food and drinks. Tickets are available at pbhfest.com, $29.50 for Saturday general admission or $59.50 for VIP.

The Saturday lineup includes Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, The Record Company, Bernard Allison, Tinsley Ellis, Quinn Sullivan, Shawn Holt & The Teardrops, Chris Stevens, Aaron Kamm & The One Drops, Brainchild, Erech Bruce, Little Victory, Harlem Hayfield and the PBHF AllStars.

Concert in the Vineyard

The band Jammsammich will perform 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

Named “Peoria’s favorite band” many times, Jammsammich plays a variety of groove-driven funk, R&B, retro 80s tunes, island jams and some comedy.

The cover charge is $5, and children under 12 are free. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs or call to reserve deck seating for an additional $5 per person. Guests can bring their own food but no beverages.

Wine by the glass or bottle, beer, sodas, cheese and crackers, assorted snacks and chocolates will also be for sale. All drinks and food must be consumed outside.

Meltdown Creative Works x Shockwaves Fundraiser Fest

Meltdown Creative Works is hosting a fundraiser festival, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, with Shockwaves skate shop in uptown Normal to encourage people to buy local, sponsored by Keg Grove Brewing Company.

The event will feature live music from Monach the band, Formidable Foetunes and more. Meltdown will be screen printing new designs and old favorites for a silent auction.

Attendees can enjoy drinks, live music and pick up some new gear.

Illinois State University Ag Day

ISU Ag Alumni will host Ag Day at the Redbird football game from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Hancock Stadium.

The event is hosted by the McLean County Farm Bureau to celebrate agriculture and cheer on the Redbirds as they take on the Dayton Flyers in their home season opener. Ag Day will feature a tailgate with snacks and drinks for members and guests to enjoy.

Tickets can be purchased at goredbirds.com/promotions using the code AGDAY23.

Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival

The Annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Mackinaw Valley Vineyard.

The event includes all-day wine flights and live music by StereoTypical and DJ Vinny, as well as a Lucy Look-alike contest and grape stomp contest.

The Lucy contest will take place at 3:30 p.m., when the best Lucy will win $50.

There will also be prizes for grape stompers, which can be done with a partner or on your own, but sign up is required. The event will be held rain or shine.

Admission is $5 per person, with 12 and under free. There will be ice cream and cookies from Gramma Nana’s Ice Cream & Cookies and food concessions from “Tony’s on Wheels” from Haddad’s Restaurant.

Labor Day Parade

The Bloomington Labor Day Parade will be held 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4 starting in downtown Bloomington. The parade will march from Front Street to Miller Park, to be followed by a family picnic.

The parade will feature unions, heavy construction equipment, ISU’s Big Red Marching Machine, local high school bands, community organizations, elected officials and more.