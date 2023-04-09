BLOOMINGTON — Police said one person was arrested and another was hurt after a gun was fired early Sunday outside a Bloomington bar.

Sgt. Jeff Albee with the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 1:45 a.m. Sunday to a large fight that had spilled out into the parking lot of Cadillac Jack's, 1507 S. Main St.

He said a male had shot off a pistol into the air outside the bar, and officers later discovered a person at a hospital with a leg injury.

BPD spokesman Brandt Parsley described the victim's injury as non-life-threatening. He said the injured person was present at the bar, but it's unclear how they were injured.

Parsley also said the person who fired the gun into the air has been arrested.

William Bentley, president of the corporation that owns Cadillac Jack's, posted a Sunday statement on Facebook saying an argument between two females, followed by an altercation between their boyfriends, preceded the gunfire incident.

Bentley stated the individuals' behavior was unfortunate, and his security staff works to identify and track people entering the bar after 10 p.m. each night. He also said they're outfitted with 47 security cameras.

He wrote the worst place to make a bad decision is at his bar, because they will fully cooperate with BPD investigations.

Bentley declined further comment when contacted by The Pantagraph. No further information was available Sunday.

