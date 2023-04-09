William Bentley, president of the corporation that owns Cadillac Jack's, posted a Sunday statement on Facebook saying an argument between two females, followed by an altercation between their boyfriends, preceded the gunfire incident.
Bentley stated the individuals' behavior was unfortunate, and his security staff works to identify and track people entering the bar after 10 p.m. each night. He also said they're outfitted with 47 security cameras.
He wrote the worst place to make a bad decision is at his bar, because they will fully cooperate with BPD investigations.
Bentley declined further comment when contacted by The Pantagraph. No further information was available Sunday.
Photos: Bloomington police stop looters at Eastland Mall
060320-blm-loc-1eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-2eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-3eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-4eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-5eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-7eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-9eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-8eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-10eastlandlooting
060320-blm-loc-11eastlandlooting
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.