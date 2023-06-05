BLOOMINGTON — Five local nonprofits will receive a cut of federal COVID relief money being distributed by Bloomington's city government, officials said Monday.

Project Oz and the YWCA of McLean County each received $250,000 grants, while Home Sweet Home Ministries, the Salvation Army in McLean County, and McLean County Center for Human Services all received $150,000.

The grants come after the Bloomington City Council in December authorized $1.1 million in COVID relief money to be distributed to nonprofits hurt by the pandemic.

At the same meeting, the council designated a combined $3.3 million for its Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Program and the Small Business Rehabilitation Grant Program. Applications are still available for those efforts. Visit bloomingtonil.gov for more information.

