BLOOMINGTON — Five local nonprofits will receive a cut of federal COVID relief money being distributed by Bloomington's city government, officials said Monday.
Project Oz and the YWCA of McLean County each received $250,000 grants, while Home Sweet Home Ministries, the Salvation Army in McLean County, and McLean County Center for Human Services all received $150,000.
The grants come after the Bloomington City Council in December authorized $1.1 million in COVID relief money to be distributed to nonprofits hurt by the pandemic.
At the same meeting, the council designated a combined $3.3 million for its Affordable Housing Rehabilitation Program and the Small Business Rehabilitation Grant Program. Applications are still available for those efforts. Visit bloomingtonil.gov for more information.
