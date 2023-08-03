EUREKA

50 YEARS AGO

Dr. R. H, Runde retired as the head of the county’s chest clinic.

Tom Gabel took first in a national hot air balloon contest held in Indianapolis, Ind.

40 YEARS AGO

The hospital received a 36-month accreditation.

An expansion project began at the local General Telephone Co, office.

30 YEARS AGO

The town pondered the creation of a recycling center.

Bonnie Redeford and Lynn Worthington each joined the staff at the Teegarden Veterinary Clinic located four miles west of town on U.S. Route 24.

20 YEARS AGO

Yoder Oil started to offer biofuel at its British Petroleum (BP) Station located on the south side of town.

Melissa Godsey, James McKnight, Alex Paplomatas, Josh Robbins, Jenelle Seggerman, Dave Steffen and Jason Vicich recently received bachelor degrees from Bradley University, Peoria.

10 YEARS AGO

Eureka College obtained a state grant to be used for classroom renovations.

BU undergrad Brad Zehr continued an internship at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

ROANOKE

50 YEARS AGO

Roanoke Enterprises bought the former park building and Plattner Jewelry along N. Main Street.

Jeff Kolb and Susan Blunier were named king and queen of the county 4-H Fair.

40 YEARS AGO

A total of 91 youth completed a summer reading program at the library.

Scott Luginbuhl and Karen Hangartner were crowned king and queen of the county 4-H Fair.

30 YEARS AGO

An interior remodeling project was completed at Roanoke Pharmacy,

Lynn Johnson recently obtained a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, Normal.

20 YEARS AGO

The village board approved a residential subdivision near the park.

The local driver’s license facility could close in the latest phase of potential state budget cuts.

10 YEARS AGO

The village’s zoning board contemplated approval of a possible cell tower to be located near the Jumbo.

Taylor Kennell (teen) and Barb Schwind (adult) were winners as part of the summer reading program at the library.

MINONK

50 YEARS AGO

Stephen O’Riley began an assistant cashier’s post at Minonk State Bank.

Loren Smith recently obtained a bachelor’s degree in recreation/park administration from Memphis State (Tenn.) University.

40 YEARS AGO

Herman “Buzz” Claymon celebrated his 80th birthday.

Terry Warren was recently hired as a principal in the Tolono Unity school district.

30 YEARS AGO

Krista Harris and Suzanne Schertz recently completed bachelor degrees from ISU.

Kevin Harms, Nicole Oldenburg, Erin Pille, Dirk Rients and D.J. Skaggs wrapped up confirmation requirements at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

20 YEARS AGO

Tim Samuelson completed basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Station near Chicago.

The village pondered at adoption of a cat ordinance.

10 YEARS AGO

Morgan Nenne recently received a bachelor degree from Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.

Kayeli Garber appeared on the dean’s list for the spring semester at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.