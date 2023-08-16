It’s a subject matter many have had or will have to deal with down the road: the time when a senior citizen is no longer able to live on his or her own.

For over a century, Victory Home Care has provided a solution. They offer up to 15 services that include bathing, dressing, meal planning, housekeeping and companionship. It is owned through a joint venture with the Apostolic Christian Homes of Eureka and Roanoke.

“We are accredited, which means we are licensed through the state of Illinois,” said Kim Joos, who is the administrator with the AC Home of Eureka. “We do background checks on our caregivers and make sure they have all the necessary tools they need to help the client. Our license will cover younger people, but the older people are our niche.”

According to their website, VHC’s primary purpose is to “provide private duty care and services to clients at the location of their choice whether that is their own home, a friend or family member’s home, an assisted living unit or a skilled nursing facility.”

According to Joos, Victory has around 40 employees.

“Most of them are part-time. Some of them are full-time,” said Joos, who has served as administrator since January of 2019, “A lot of them are flexible.”

VHC encompasses seven counties (Marshall, McLean, LaSalle, Livingston, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford). Because of that, it can be difficult to cover the entire region.

“We have been able to have enough caregivers to cover all areas,” Joos noted. “Most of our clients are in the local areas-Tazewell and Woodford.”

Their mission is “to instill in our clients a confidence in our services, which help enable them to maintain independent living and achieve the best quality of life possible while providing peace of mind for their families.”

According to Joos, it is vital for Victory to offer this type of service.

“We feel it’s very important,” she commented. “We want them to stay in their home for as long as they can. We spend the time with the client and their family.”

Anyone who wants to work for VHC or for more information, visit them at www.victoryhomecare.org.