Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. Anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone 309-364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Monday, July 3: Beef hot dog on bun, baked beans, pea salad, mixed fruit.
Tuesday, July 4: Closed for the holiday.
Wednesday, July 5: Chicken a la king on biscuit, carrots, pickled beets, pineapple.
Thursday, July 6: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, hash browns, tomato juice, mandarin oranges.
Friday, July 7: Taco salad with cheese, tortilla chips, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pears.