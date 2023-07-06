Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. Anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone 309-364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Monday, July 10: Fish filet with tartar sauce, creamed peas, beets, apricots.
Tuesday, July 11: Sweet and sour pork with rice, mixed veggies, cole slaw, peaches.
Wednesday, July 12: Ham, cheesy mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, roll, cake.
Thursday, July 13: Cheeseburger on bun, tater tots, romaine salad, applesauce.
Friday, July 14: Chicken and noodles, peas, pickled beets, mixed fruit.