Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. Anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone 309-364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Monday, Sept. 18: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cucumbers and tomatoes, crackers, applesauce.
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Chicken a la king on biscuit, carrots, coleslaw, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Sept. 20: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potatoes, tomatoes, peaches.
Thursday, Sept. 21: Chicken patty on bun, baked beans, corn, apricots.
Friday, Sept. 22: Ham salad, baby carrots with ranch, pickled beets, mixed fruit.