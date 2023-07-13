Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. Anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone 309-364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Monday, July 17: Chef salad with ham, egg and cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, pears, crackers.
Tuesday, July 18: Pork riblets on bun, hash brown, mixed veggies, pineapple.
Wednesday, July 19: Hamburger chow mein with rice, Asian veggies, Asian slaw, apricots,
Thursday, July 20: Chicken strips with honey mustard, carrots, pickled beets and mixed fruit.
Friday, July 21: Beef and noodles, peas, romaine salad, applesauce.