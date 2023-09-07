Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. Anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone 309-364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Monday, Sept. 11: Goulash with tomatoes, romaine salad, peaches.
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears.
Wednesday, Sept. 13: Ham, cheesy mashed potatoes, broccoli and cauliflower, cake.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Taco salad with refried beans, tomatoes, tortilla chips, applesauce.
Friday, Sept. 15: Tuna salad on bun, celery with cream cheese, pickled beets, mixed fruit.