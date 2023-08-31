Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. Anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone 309-364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Monday, Sept. 4: Labor Day. Closed for the holiday.
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, peaches.
Wednesday, Sept. 6: Lasagna rollups with cheese, romaine salad, green beans with onion, pineapple, garlic bread.
Thursday, Sept. 7: Fish filet with tartar sauce, baby baker potatoes, pickled beets, apricots.
Friday, Sept. 8: BBQ chicken breast on bun, baked beans, pea salad, mixed fruit.