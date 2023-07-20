Marshall, Stark and Woodford (MSW) Projects delivers meals to residents in Washburn, Benson, Metamora and Roanoke through its senior nutrition program. Anyone who lives inside the limits of the aforementioned communities and is in need of a meal can phone 309-364-2287. Meals are delivered five days a week. Here is the latest available menu:
Monday, July 24: Meatballs, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans with onions, tropical fruit.
Tuesday, July 25: Chicken patty on bun, corn, Asian slaw, peaches.
Wednesday, July 26: Spaghetti with meat sauce, carrots, Romaine salad, applesauce, garlic bread.
Thursday, July 27: Breaded chicken breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, mandarin oranges.
Friday, July 28: Tuna salad on bun, potato salad, pickled beets, mixed fruit.