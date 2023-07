Estate plan program

An estate planner program will be presented by attorney William C. Connor from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 3 at Eureka Public Library.

It will cover the importance of planning ahead for one’s estate along with a discussion about power of attorney documents.

The program is free. Space is limited and registration is required.

The library is at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, call 309-467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.