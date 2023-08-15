It was Crafts with Chloey on Monday morning, Aug. 7. A group of residents got together to paint decorative mini pots. After lunch, many were involved in playing Candy BINGO to earn selection(s) at the trayful of individually wrapped assorted candies. The afternoon concluded with a Sing-a-Long video on activity channel 2. The evening had a couple different tablesful of card games going on— some in the new lobby while others were playing in the dining room.

The outing on Tuesday had the bus loading right after breakfast to go to the Fondulac Park Farms. Upon arrival, the residents and staff/volunteers, who were helping push them all around, unloaded the bus to check out all the barn animals. The Park staff were cleaning out the chicken coop and one staff member brought out a cute baby chick for everyone to pet. In addition to seeing the animals, it was fun to watch the children playing on the jungle gym. The perfect weather made for a very nice morning to be outside at the park. Upon returning to the Home, it was time for a quick lunch before the Mini 4-H Fair. Thanks to the Roanoke Happy Hustlers club members who brought in their fair entries, including crafts, Rice Krispy Treats, rabbits, goats, a duck, and a guinea pig. Congratulations to all the blue ribbon winners as well as those who went on to the Illinois State Fair with their projects. A special thanks to the youngster who shared her Rice Krispy Treats with everyone who wanted a taste as they were delicious! The afternoon concluded with Popcorn Pop-In & Movie for all to settle back into their room and relax with the yummy salty snack while watching the show.

Another mild summer morning on Wednesday started off with a Walk Around Town. Staff and junior volunteers pushed a few residents around town, walking past some of the houses where the residents used to live. Along the way they would tell stories of living there. That afternoon it was Revenge Water Wars with the Eureka A.C. Home. They brought over their bus loaded with residents ready for a water fight against those living and/or working at the Roanoke Home. Water balloons and super soakers were ready for the “attack.” One resident enjoyed throwing water balloons while some felt powerful with the super soakers. The rest were content to watch the entertainment of everyone who was fighting who all got extremely wet. Many laughs were shared during this friendly water competition. The evening activity was the fun drawing/guessing game called Pictionary followed by the live streaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service on activity channel 2.

Aug. 10 was National S’mores Day. In celebration, microwave s’mores were made that all could indulge while making a S’more Craft. In addition, the livestreaming of Jean Kupferschmid’s funeral was made available on activity channel 2 for those who wanted to see the service of their friend. It was Bingo Bucks BINGO on Thursday afternoon with another big turnout of players to earn more “money” to cash in for assorted prizes. A movie was available on activity channel 2 to finish out the day.

Friday morning had some residents having a ball with the kids who were visiting at the nursing home during Balloon Volleyball. It was such a very fun game of residents versus kids with all having such a good time. This was followed by The Price is Right, another good group game based on the popular TV game show. After lunch, it was a Coffee Social at the Eureka A.C. Home with folks from Restmor in Morton and Skyline in Peoria attending, too. Many residents and staff knew each other and had a blast catching up while others were happy to make new friends. Thank you to the activity staff in Eureka for opening their Home and hearts to host this wonderful gathering and to volunteer bus driver Harold Sauder for providing the transportation.

LOBBY REMODELING: Residents and visitors are thoroughly enjoying the new lobby. Oftentimes a group of people can be seen in the afternoons or evenings having fun playing cards and throughout the mornings there are those who regularly enjoy reading the daily newspaper at the table or sitting in the new chairs. It’s such a blessing to have the big lobby remodeling project almost completed and able to be used. Before too long, the cool fall days will be here and the warm fireplace will draw those who love to watch the dancing flames. Many compliments continue to be heard by those seeing the newly renovated front lobby. Many thanks to all those who financially support these types of projects to better the lives of the residents. All are welcome to stop by and check out the finished product. Masks currently are optional.

THANK YOU: A huge thank you to the volunteers who play the piano regularly for Dining Room Melodies. The relaxing piano music before lunch makes for a pleasant pre-mealtime atmosphere. Those who regularly assist with activities like twice-a-week BINGO and occasional outings, picking up the mail, driving to doctor appointments, picking up new residents at the hospitals, and more are greatly appreciated. May God bless all those who give of their time at the Home.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: The Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke is looking for a qualified nurse to work MDS part time. Contact Director of Nursing Penny Maher at 923-2071 ext. 120 or check out the Home’s Facebook page. Also see the Home’s website for other current job openings.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, Aug. 26, is the big Homecoming Day fundraiser, coming the day after a drive-thru fish fry scheduled for the night before. Plans for this big event include the return of a live auction that will be held at the Roanoke Park on Saturday morning. There will be food, children’s activities, a farmer’s market, craft booth, and bake sale on the 26th. Watch for more details as it gets closer.

In the meantime, auction items are available for online viewing at 32auctions.com/2023benefit, with more items being added as information becomes available.

For those unable to attend in person, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530.