The week of June 26 had residents busy with a variety of activities. Monday started off with Puzzle Piece Canvas Art. This unique project had everyone gathering around the craft table to create their own 3-D tree on their personal canvas board, which had a tree trunk already painted on it. Thoughtfully choosing and arranging different colored puzzle pieces, artists carefully placed and glued together the puzzle pieces onto their own boards to make them look like beautifully colored fall leaves. Each turned out a little different with the texture and dimension of the puzzle pieces, and all were beautiful when completed. Junior volunteers Grace Blunier and Reese Magnuson were greatly appreciated for their assistance.

June 26 was National Chocolate Pudding Day. Individual chocolate pudding cups were served as a snack following this fun activity. After lunch that day, it was Candy BINGO, which is always a good time together to win the candy prizes. The evening was blessed with live country gospel music by Illinois Rail. Many thanks to this local group of performers who shared their vocal and instrumental talents with those at the nursing home as well as the many family and friends who came in to enjoy the show, too.

It was an opportunity to help laundry staff on Tuesday at Helping Hands with several involved with folding the many towels and washcloths used daily in a large facility. This was followed by Resident Council with many heading to this monthly activity. After lunch in the courtyard, director of nursing Penny Maher and children brought in several of their chickens for Show and Tell. It was a lot of fun to get to hold the chickens and learn more about what life is like raising them. Many thanks to the Maher family for their time and effort to round up their farm animals and haul them into the Home. This was followed by the popular Popcorn Pop-In & Movie where all have the chance to enjoy the freshly popped salty snack while relaxing to take in a movie on activity channel 2.

Wednesday morning’s start of some much-needed rain along with the air quality negatively impacted by the wildfire smoke postponed the Trip to the Zoo. Instead, it was a chance to play games with the kiddos who were visiting and eat ice cream. The Lawrence Welk Show that’s on channel 7 Wednesday afternoons at 1 p.m. could be heard in stereo when walking down the halls after lunch with many enjoying this old favorite TV show. The evening concluded with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service on activity channel 2.

It was a refreshing Bible Study first thing on Thursday morning. Then many moseyed outside to the front under the shade of the carport to enjoy a visit with the darling four-legged friends from ABC Doggie. These adorable puppies won everyone’s heart while watching them romp around and getting to hold them in their laps, too. Many thanks to the Neal and Jessica Beer family for bringing in their pups to share with the residents. During another hot and sunny morning, icy cold lemonade was served to help cool everyone off while outside. The afternoon was filled with the fun challenge of earning more Bingo Bucks at the Thursday afternoon rounds of BINGO. The scheduled evening activity was Paint Night with Gracie.

The work week ended with Balloon Volleyball on Friday morning. It was more fun with the children with a game of Eye Spy in the Courtyard after lunch.

LOBBY REMODELING: The lobby remodeling project is nearing completion. The flooring in the front foyer was laid the past week while more electrical work was done in the lobby, including the installation of the new message board. Excitement continues to grow as residents look forward to using the lobby again and office staff is anxious to get back into their remodeled work space. Meanwhile, entrance to the nursing home continues thru Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. At this time, masks are optional.

ADMISSIONS: Roland Schwanke of Minonk was admitted to Country View apartment #101 on June 29. The next day Suzie Seckler of Washington arrived and was shown to room west 3. A warm welcome to the campus was extended to both as they settled into their new places.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, August 26, is Homecoming Day! Plans for this big, annual fundraiser include the return of a live auction at the Roanoke Park. To donate a service or new item for the auction, please contact volunteer Cheryl Baurer, who is coordinating all auction item donations, at 309-645-7505 or cabaurer@hotmail.com to complete the needed paperwork and set up a time for delivery to her house. If preferred, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, Il 61561-0530. There will be food and children’s activities on the 26th with details to be announced at a later date.