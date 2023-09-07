The week of August 27 began with the live Apostolic Christian Church Service in the activity room as well as the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service on the prairie available on activity channel 2. Thank you to the many regular volunteers who make all this possible. Meeting the spiritual needs is part of the Home’s mission statement so in addition to these Sunday church services, other church denominations have live church services available periodically each month, too.

Monday was a day filled with a multitude of group games. The morning started with Balloon Volleyball followed by the Price is Right. The afternoon had some board games along with Candy Bingo. Post COVID, the fun of playing together is truly appreciated and no longer taken for granted.

The Shop-’til-You-Drop Trip to Walmart was held on Tuesday morning with a small group loaded up on the bus for the outing. Residents rolled around the store with their shopping lists out, crossing one thing off at a time. Once they all got everything on their lists, they got back onto the bus and headed back home. Everyone enjoyed the freedom of feeling independent while they shopped for things like lotion, gifts for others, supplies, and fresh fruit. After lunch, it was time to help activity staff pop a favorite salty snack for Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. Later that afternoon a few residents went up to the funeral home for the visitation of their good friend Virginia Baumann who had passed away on Saturday.

Activity staff went room to room on Wednesday morning for Relax & Revive. Many got their fingernails polished while others got foot and back massages. Others were busy helping bake fresh cookies to restock the snacks at the new beverage bar in the lobby. The Country Drive & Stop at Dairy Queen scheduled that afternoon had to be postponed due to mechanical issues with the bus. However, God provided a timely delivery of homemade treats that ranged from a variety of bars, cookies, and goodies, thanks to the Baumann Family. It was a good remembrance of a past resident and dear friend to many at the Home. The evening activities included Making Placemats followed by the livestreaming of the Roanoke A.C. Church Service on activity channel 2.

On Thursday morning, the monthly Resident Council was held followed by a craft. After lunch was the Peoria Area Senior Citizens Band Concert. This large group of older musicians put on a phenomenal performance with music that literally filled the dining room and halls with their great sound. The audience was nearly dancing in their seats to some of the big band music while staff was nearly marching through their tasks when the parade-style songs could be heard. When asking a visitor who was leaving the Home whether they enjoyed the concert with their spouse, the response was, “Oh, yes, it was so good! It was like we were on a date again!” It was great to see the residents so thoroughly enjoying an activity that was bringing back good memories from their pasts while living it all over again in the moment. It was also Paint Night that evening.

The week concluded with the live Catholic Mass service on Friday morning. Other activities that day included a Labor Day Craft, Wheel of Fortune, and a Movie on activity channel 2.

ADMISSION: Harold Roth from the CV apartments was welcomed to room east 21 on Aug. 30.

THANK YOU: On behalf of the staff and residents of ACHR, a sincere thank you to our community for their support of this year’s Homecoming Day Benefit. If you were unable to participate in this year’s fundraiser, online donations can be made on the Home’s website at: www.achroanoke.org. In addition, checks can be dropped off at the nursing home or mailed to: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530. Please indicate on the check in the memo line or online in the description as “H.D. fundraiser donation.”