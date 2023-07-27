Monday, July 10, started off with residents and little children sitting around the table for Coloring with Kids, laughing and telling stories. Next was Making Bib Beads with everyone helping create beaded chains to use in the dining room during meals. After lunch, a few children stuck around to help play BINGO. So many in the older generation love to share time with the younger generation, whether it’s their own grandchildren or someone else’s.

It was more fun with the kiddos who showed up for Fun in the Sun on Tuesday morning. This was a community event to participate in water-related activities with the residents. Another similar activity is planned for 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, called Splish! Splash! on the front lawn. All are welcome to join but come prepared for the little ones to get wet. After lunch was some great musical entertainment with the Bob & Judy Duo playing their accordions. This lively pair enthusiastically played a variety of different styles of music for the crowd who was eagerly listening.

The weather was perfect on Wednesday for the Trip to the Peoria Zoo outing. Residents were up early to load the bus immediately after breakfast. It was a great time being pushed all around the zoo to see the different animals. Their favorite part was feeding the giraffes. Many were interested to know that a giraffe’s tongue is 18 inches long. After a full morning of going through the whole zoo, everyone enjoyed stopping at the park to eat lunch. It was fun to find clever items like animal crackers and Little Debbie’s Zebra Cakes inside their sack lunches. While eating, everyone enjoyed watching the children on the playground equipment. When the bus returned to the Home, all were ready to get back inside and take a rest after the big day. The evening concluded with the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service livestreamed on activity channel 2.

Lutheran Church Services were conducted on Thursday morning as well as there was a Bible Study followed by a Paint a Mug craft. More music entertainment took place that afternoon with resident Lorraine’ Durst’s sons in the dining room for the Lance & Landon Performance. Many thanks to these young men for sharing their talents in singing and playing guitars. The evening activity was called Chloey’s Choice.

The busy week concluded with Balloon Volleyball first thing on Friday followed by a group game of The Price is Right. There was another outing that afternoon with a full load going on a Country Drive to Yoder’s Market for Ice Cream and a cruise through the Benson area. Thank you to volunteer bus driver Bob Bradle for filling in at the last minute.

LOOKING AHEAD: The nursing home activity department is sponsoring their annual Splish! Splash! on the front lawn at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28. All ages are welcome to come get wet and wild with our residents. There will be refreshments along with water balloons, a kiddy pool, a water table, water fights, and more. Of course, this type of outdoor water activity is always weather-permitting. Hope to see you there as our residents would love to see you.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, Aug. 26, is Homecoming Day! Plans for this big, annual fundraiser include the return of a live auction at the Roanoke Park. To donate a service or new item for the auction, please contact volunteer Cheryl Baurer, who is coordinating all auction item donations, at 309-645-7505 or cabaurer@hotmail.com to complete the needed paperwork and set up a time for delivery to her house. If preferred, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, Il 61561-0530. There will be food, children’s activities, a farmer’s market, craft booth, and bale sale on the 26th. A drive-thru fish fry is also being planned for Friday, Aug. 25. Watch for more details to be announced.

LOBBY REMODELING: The big lobby remodeling project is very near completion. All are impressed with the beautiful new look. Many thanks to all those involved in making this become a reality for the residents to have an inviting communal gathering place. Whether trying out the new furniture, sitting around the newspaper table to “get an education” as a resident described what they were doing with their faces all hidden in the papers, playing a friendly game of cards with loved ones, putting together a puzzle, etc., it’s exciting to see people enjoying the new lobby. Please stop by soon to check out the finished project. At this time, masks are optional and there’s no longer a visitor sign in requirement. Please note that the main entrance to the nursing home under the new carport is now open for all to use.