The week of the Fourth of July had everyone celebrating our nation’s independence.

On Monday, July 3, residents were busy making Patriotic Slime and Painting Fireworks. This unique craft used a plastic fork to spread the colors like fireworks. They painted them onto placemats to use the next day for lunch. The afternoon was filled with the fun of the weekly Candy BINGO. After supper once the sun set, residents had the opportunity to roll out to the parking lot to view Roanoke’s firework display. Those who preferred to stay inside could watch a fireworks display video on activity channel 2.

On the Fourth, activity staff held Baking Buddies—Making Patriotic Mini Cheesecakes. The ladies whipped together the ingredients and used red, white, and blue sprinkles on the top to add pizzazz. They were as festive for the holiday as they were delicious. The afternoon activity had residents assisting with popping the popcorn or playing games with activity staff. Once the popcorn was ready to be served, residents went back to their rooms to watch a documentary on when and how the United States gained its independence while waiting for their yummy salty snack to be passed around to everyone.

Wednesday morning was the Scavenger Hunt outing. Residents loaded the bus for another good time together in search of red, white, and blue items. After lunch, it was Red, White, and BOOM Drinks & Treat on the front lawn. This special holiday beverage consisted of red and blue Gatorade ice cubes in Sprite. As the Gatorade ice cubes started to melt, they created different flavors which made it a whole different drink half way through it. The snack featured an indulgence of the patriotic cheesecakes made in Baking Buddies. Following supper, everyone was ready for Trivia Night. Activity staff asked questions about our nation, many of which were from the documentary shown on the holiday.

The Lutheran Church Service was held on Thursday morning, thanks to the clergy who provide this worship service. Afterwards, all were invited for Pop Rock Ice Cream in the dining room. The festive treat included soft serve vanilla, chocolate, or swirl ice cream topped with pop rocks. Many residents said it was like mini fireworks in your mouth. One resident said her mouth was about to explode while giggling and continuing to eat more. Right after lunch was the Wheels O’ Time Museum Bus Trip. This fun outing to Dunlap had those participating enjoy a jump back in time while they were wheeled around the museum. The displays included old-fashioned cars as well as the evolution of bicycles, dolls, old tractors, cars, and more. Thank you to the junior volunteers and others who assisted. On the way back to Roanoke, the driver took a side trip down Grandview Drive to see the fancy houses and view the scenic Illinois River.

On Friday morning, it was Catholic Mass in the multipurpose room. As the lobby remodeling project comes to an end, this is the final scheduled time to be held downstairs in that room as the activity room should be available next time. Then it was the last Independence Day Craft to finish out the week of celebrating our nation’s freedom. The afternoon activity was a refreshing Red, White, & Blue Popsicle Party in the Courtyard where residents went outside to indulge in a Boom Pops on a hot summer day.

LOBBY REMODELING: As the major lobby remodeling project nears completion, the office staff began moving into their work areas the end of the week. The new lobby is very close to opening up to resident use, and visitors will soon be able to use the main entrance under the carport. Meanwhile, entrance to the nursing home continues thru Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. At this time, masks are optional.

ONLINE CNA CLASS: The students in the current online certified nursing assistant class are finishing up their training on the floor. To get your name on the waiting list for the next online class with clinicals located at the Roanoke nursing home, please contact Heather Simmons in human resources at 923-2071 ext. 114. Remember CNA certification looks great on any college or scholarship application as well as fantastic on any resume or job application.

LOOKING AHEAD: Two very fun children’s activities are planned this month, which are geared towards kids preschool into the middle elementary grades. First, it’s Fun in the Sun at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18. Then it’s Splish! Splash! at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28. For planning purposes, please contact activity director Jenna Sizemore at 923-2071 ext. 170 or jenna@achroanoke.org to get your children/grandchildren on the list. Of course, this type of outdoor water activity is always weather-permitting.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, Aug. 26, is Homecoming Day! Plans for this big, annual fundraiser include the return of a live auction at the Roanoke Park. To donate a service or new item for the auction, please contact volunteer Cheryl Baurer, who is coordinating all auction item donations, at 309-645-7505 or cabaurer@hotmail.com to complete the needed paperwork and set up a time for delivery to her house. If preferred, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, Il 61561-0530. There will be food and children’s activities on the 26th with details to be announced at a later date.