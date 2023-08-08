On Monday, July 31, activity staff got residents’ hearts pumping during Balloon Volleyball. This was followed by the monthly Resident Council meeting. After lunch, it was an added blessing when some family members came to play Candy BINGO with their loved ones. To close the day’s activities, it was a Movie on activity channel 2. One recent featured film was called “The Ultimate Gift,” a faith-based story that teaches many good lessons about friendship, illness, sadness, change, personal growth, and much more.

Aug. 1 was National Homemade Pie Day. Celebrating this special day, Baking Buddies had the ladies gathered in the activity room to bake a few different pies for tomorrow’s tea party. Two of the pies were ones that no one had ever heard of before, but the ladies were fond of the new recipes. The pies all smelled so good while they were baking, and all were looking forward to tasting them the next day. It was time to help make and bag popcorn after lunch or play a few board games. Soon the delicious aroma of the salty snack made everyone ready for Popcorn Pop-In and Movie. The evening activity was Sponge Painting.

Wednesday had everyone waiting in great anticipation to taste the new pies the ladies made the prior day. Coloring and Crafts with both staff and some children helped pass the time. After much wait, it was finally time for the Tea Party to start. The assortment of beautiful pies would have made it too difficult a choice so a small taste of each pie was offered along with a choice of different flavors of hot tea, too. There were many thumbs up along with smiles of contentment with all the delicious pies. The evening wound down with the livestreaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service on activity channel 2.

The Lutheran Church Service started off Thursday’s activities. This was immediately followed by the annual Splish! Splash! children’s water activity outside on the front lawn. Residents were wheeled under the new carport to watch the children of all ages who came to have fun splashing around in the kiddie pool, running through the sprinkler, having a water balloon fight along with squirt guns and water shooters, and more. Water was flying everywhere as the young children were having a blast and residents were thoroughly enjoying watching the action. Some residents even had water guns to try to squirt the children as they ran by, while others were blowing bubbles for the kids to pop. It was tons of fun for all involved! The watermelon popsicles were a refreshing treat in celebration of National Watermelon Day. Many thanks to the moms who brought their children as the residents appreciated the youth with all their extra energy. A Bible Study was held after lunch before it was time for Bingo Buck BINGO. The full day had many worn out and ready for a nap before supper.

The final day of the work week had activity staff playing Wheel of Fortune, with several gathering for this fun group game of guessing letters to solve the puzzles. Root Beer Floats were passed around the nursing home to all the residents that afternoon. It’s such a favorite sweet treat. This was followed by a Movie on activity channel 2.

ADMISSIONS/DEATH: The week of July 31 was very busy with three new gentlemen admitted to the nursing home. Gary Lander of Washington arrived on Aug. 1 and resides in room west 15. The next day John Egleton, Jr. of Streator came and was shown to room east 19. Robert Johnson of Benson was admitted to room east 15 on Aug. 3. All these men where extended a warm welcome to the Home. In addition, Lloyd De Giovanni of Roanoke passed away on July 31 after being a resident since March 22. Staff and residents expressed their sympathy to the family.

LOBBY REMODELING: The big lobby remodeling project is nearly completed. Some final decorative touches were added with several new electric candles in front of mirrors in both the foyer and above the fireplace. Many compliments continue to be heard by those seeing the newly renovated front lobby. Many thanks to all those who financially support these types of projects to better the lives of the residents. Please feel welcome to stop by and check out the finished product as masks are currently optional.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, Aug. 26, is the big Homecoming Day fundraiser, coming the day after a drive-thru fish fry scheduled for the night before.Plans for this big event include the return of a live auction that will be held at the Roanoke Park on Saturday morning. There will be food, children’s activities, a farmer’s market, craft booth, and bake sale on the 26th. Watch for more details as it gets closer.

In the meantime, auction items are available for online viewing at 32auctions.com/2023benefit, with more items being added as information becomes available.

For those unable to attend in person, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, IL 61561-0530.