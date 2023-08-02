The week of July 23 started off with the live Apostolic Christian Church Service able to return to the activity room instead of the temporary location in the dining room. This quieter, more private setting made for a wonderful time to worship the Lord together with the beautiful singing and a great message from God’s Holy Word to meditate upon. Thank you to the volunteers who help make this weekly church service possible, including the rotation of ministers, song leaders, those who help set up and clean up, the host who always greets with a welcoming smile, the helpers who gather residents from their rooms and assist them back afterwards, family/friends who regularly support their loved ones in attending, etc. It’s always a blessing for all who participate.

The activity staff sponsored Watermelon Week with the week’s activities based around this juicy fruit. Monday started with Making Watermelon Foot Scrub. After putting together this made-from-scratch concoction, all are even more excited and anxious to use this fruity smelling scrub the next day. After lunch, residents gathered around for their favorite game of Candy BINGO following by a Movie on activity channel 2 to pass the remainder of the afternoon. That evening was an Origami Class. This special craft involved learning how to fold paper to make a pretty lotus flower, a cute puppy’s head, or a jumping frog.

Tuesday morning finally arrived to get to use the watermelon foot scrub made the day before. In Relax and Revive, many residents were pampered with getting their feet done as well as the ladies had the opportunity to get their fingernails polished, too. The men took advantage of the foot massages with all agreeing the watermelon scrub was a fun, summertime fragrance. The distinct aroma of freshly popping popcorn filled the dining room and halls after lunch in preparation of Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. Residents had their choice of helping make and bag the popcorn or play board games. The evening was blessed with the beautiful hymns by the area Apostolic Christian Young Group Singers. Thank you to our youth who regularly share their vocal talents on a rotation basis at some of the local nursing homes.

The ladies were busy on Wednesday morning Making Fruit Kabobs followed by Ladies Lounge in the Courtyard. Using watermelon and blueberries, the colorful red and blue kabobs were gorgeous. In addition, the gals made coleslaw for the picnic the next day. When the work was done, all enjoyed munching on the delicious leftover watermelon scraps. The extreme heat had to cancel the outdoor activity that afternoon and instead more games were played in the activity room as well as a craft was available to put together. The evening wound down with the livestreaming of the A.C. Church Service available on activity channel 2.

Continuing to follow the theme for the week, Thursday morning was Watermelon Slushies as well as Bible Study. For lunch it was supposed to have residents heading to the Picnic in the Park but due to the triple digit heat index and poor air quality, they settled for the activity room to indulge in a traditional picnic meal. A cold cut meat and cheese sandwich was on the plate along with the fruit kabobs and coleslaw that the ladies had made, and a fresh baked brownie plus the choice of cold lemonade or ice water to drink. The activity room was set up the same way as at a regular picnic with colorful red and white checked tablecloths as well as sweet summer breeze music was played in the background. Conversation included sharing stories of picnics they used to do with their family or church. Afterwards, it was Bingo Bucks BINGO in the dining room. The fun group game called Guess What’s in the Box had several gathered together after supper to play. Activity assistant Chloey Halford had several small boxes with different items in them. Putting your hand blindly in a box, participants had to feel around and try to guess the object. Try it sometime with your kids/grandkids to see how well they can do to figure out what’s inside.

Come Work Out with Chloey had residents having fun while getting some exercise on Friday. This was followed by a Watermelon Craft to close out the theme for the week. Painting a rock to look like a watermelon was fun as well as just a bit more difficult than some thought it might be. The hot weather had to postpone the afternoon’s Splish! Splash! activity as it wasn’t safe to be outside in the extreme temperatures. Instead, opportunity was again given for BINGO players to cash in their Bingo Bucks on prizes. In fact, that day for lunch, one regular player had used her BINGO “money” earlier to purchase as special trip to go out to eat uptown at the Farmstead with activity staff. It’s rewarding to save up Bingo Bucks to buy the bigger tickets prizes like a personized lunch, gift cards, etc. while others prefer the instant gratification at the Candy BINGO with small, individually wrapped candy as the prizes.

ADMISSION: Helen Zimmerman formerly of Gridley was welcomed to Country View apartment #203 on July 28.

HOMECOMING DAY: Saturday, Aug. 26, is Homecoming Day! Plans for this big, annual fundraiser include the return of a live auction at the Roanoke Park. Donations of a service or new item for the auction are due now in order to advertise them ahead of time. Please contact volunteer Cheryl Baurer, who is coordinating all auction items, at 309-645-7505 or cabaurer@hotmail.com to complete the needed paperwork and set up a time for delivery to her house ASAP. If preferred, monetary donations may be dropped off at the Home or a check made payable to Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke Benefit Fund can be mailed to the nursing home at: Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, ATTN: Nate Hoffman, PO Box 530, Roanoke, Il 61561-0530. There will be food, children’s activities, a farmer’s market, craft booth, and bale sale on the 26th. A drive-thru fish fry is also being planned for Friday night, the 25th. Watch for more details to be announced as it gets closer.

LOBBY REMODELING: The big lobby remodeling project is nearing completion. The beautiful tilework at the coffee station was installed last week. Compliments about the warm, living room feel continue to be expressed by those who see the new look. Many thanks to all those involved in making this become a reality for the residents to have an inviting communal gathering place. Residents are daily enjoying the newspaper, putting together a puzzle, playing games with family, etc. Please feel welcome to stop by and check out the finished project. At this time, masks are optional and there’s no longer a visitor sign in requirement. Please note that the main entrance to the nursing home under the new carport is now open for all to use.