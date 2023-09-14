The week of Sept. 4 began with Candy BINGO on Labor Day morning followed by trivia and fun Labor Day packets passed out to work on throughout the day. Thanks to the dietary staff who served a wonderful Labor Day meal for all staff and residents.

Lutheran Church Service was held in the activity room on Tuesday. Next on the schedule was a new game called The Hot Seat. One by one residents took turns sitting with their back to the whiteboard, where a word was written. The remaining players had to describe the word to the player in the “hot seat,” who had to try to guess the word. This can be more difficult than it sounds, sometimes brings laughs, and always is a lot of fun to play group games together.

In celebration of National Pizza Day on Sept. 5, residents rushed to the special Making Individual Pizzas activity that afternoon. Everyone had a slice of Texas toast, pizza sauce, cheese, and pepperoni to make their own personal pizza. Yum! Then it was Movie Time on activity channel 2 with a showing of the "Love Comes Softly" series. The evening was blessed with the beautiful hymn singing by the A.C. Young Group Singers.

Wednesday started with a friendly game of Simon Says. Residents took turns being Simon and instructing the other players on what to do … or not do because they didn’t say Simon Says. The laughter was plentiful whether the person purposefully or accidentally forgot to say Simon Says. After lunch, many residents participated in Relax and Revive. Now that fall is approaching, several ladies went to a darker shade of pink or purple nail polish. The evening wound down with Bedtime Stories and then the live steaming of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church Service on activity channel 2 to conclude the day.

Beach Ball Toss on Thursday morning got hands and feet moving during this active game. It was time to cool down afterward with a funny game of Mad Libs. That afternoon had many residents and Country View tenants gathering in the dining room to play their favorite game BINGO! This was followed by the next disk of the Love Comes Softly Series on activity channel 2.

It was fun on Friday when some young visitors played along with Balloon Volleyball and helped with the Fall Scavenger Hunt. A list of fall related items like five decorative pumpkins, a fall wreath, colored leaves, etc., were hidden around the nursing home. This was a relaxing, enjoyable way to take a closer look at the decorations that activity staff had put up and appreciate their extra efforts. Those on the Walk around the Neighborhood put on the lightweight jackets for a lovely stroll around town. Many enjoyed stopping at a few garage sales along the way, too.

Thursday and Friday during the town-wide garage sales, the nursing home also had a garage sale downstairs in the multipurpose room. Residents and Country View tenants were welcome to mosey on down to browse through the items. Friday evening’s activity was Finish That Phrase with several enjoying the group game.

LOBBY REMODELING: Residents and their guests are thoroughly enjoying the beautifully remodeled lobby. The new message board is now working to display a variety of important information for residents and visitors. Masks are currently optional and all are welcome to stop by to check out the finished project. In addition, the office copy room had the new countertop installed. Thank you again to all who financially support these types of projects that better the lives of those who reside at this facility.

CONGRATULATIONS TO CNA GRADUATES: The recent online certified nursing assistant class had three graduates to date. Heartiest congratulations to Abby Hodel, Abbi Leman and Evan Rothgeb!

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday, Sept. 26, the activity department is sponsoring the Campfire and S’mores along with the Apostolic Christian Young Group Singing. All are welcome to join the fun, fellowship, and food. Please bring your own lawn chair. Weather permitting it will be held outside on the east parking lot by the shed. Also, next month the activity department will be hosting a Community Bonfire and Movie Night. Watch for more details on a date and time TBA.