The activity department had an ice cream themed week June 19-23. Monday morning started with Pool Noodle Boat Races in the courtyard. Participants had to blow through a straw to propel their boat from one end of a pipe to the other. The fastest time won. Amongst all the laughter, congratulations went to resident Geri Zoss, who out-winded everyone else by a solid 10 seconds. Right after lunch, the ice cream week officially kicked off while everyone was still sitting at the tables in the dining room. At the Ice Cream Bash, delicious chocolate, vanilla, or swirl soft serve ice cream were available along with an overabundance of assorted toppings. Immediately following was Candy BINGO where several families gathered to play with their loved one. The evening was filled with another Musical Performance by Gus Johnson, who wowed all with his folk music this time.

National Milkshake Day was June 20. In celebration of this and continuing with the ice cream theme, it was a Making Milkshakes activity that morning. A line quickly formed to wait to taste a yummy shake. It was Let’s Talk! What’s your favorite flavor of Ice Cream? where everyone was asked what their favorite flavor of ice cream was to devour. Many went with Rocky Road, plain Vanilla, and Strawberry. Other top choices were Chocolate, Mint, Sherbet, and Cookies ‘n Cream. It was time for Help Pop Popcorn and Games in preparation for Popcorn Pop-In & Movie. The aroma of freshly popping popcorn draws many to follow their noses to grab a bag to go.

The Ice Cream Volcanoes Science Experiment on Wednesday had many headed outside for this messy activity. Everyone was able to do their own experiment. Each started by filling a water bottle with water, food coloring, yeast, and dish soup along with having an ice cream cone. When hydrogen peroxide was added to the mixture, the combination of elements had it shooting up and running down the sides like an actual volcano. What a great science experiment!

After lunch, the bus was loaded up and headed over for Water Wars with the Eureka A.C. Home. Water balloons were filled and ready to launch from the bus window while they had water guns and blasters to shoot at the bus. When the water balloons ran out, the Roanoke staff ran out of the bus and “stole” some of Eureka’s blasters along with a bucket of water as Roanoke was determined to try to win this friendly water fight. A big thanks to the Eureka Home’s residents and staff for playing along as we joyfully anticipate more fun at the revenge water wars in July!

Thursday was Making Homemade Ice Cream along with an Ice Cream Game. Making Ice Cream from scratch started with everyone pouring their ice cream ingredients into individual bags. Then everyone’s ice and ice cream rock salt went into a bigger individual bag along with their sealed ingredient bag, too. Then they had to shake, SHAKE, SHAKE and shake their bags some more to create and form the ice cream. While some had used an ice cream machine, many had never made homemade ice cream by hand. After about 15 minutes of shaking, the ice cream was ready to eat. Yum! The afternoon was filled with the fun of Bingo Buck BINGO.

Activity director Jenna Sizemore wore a white shirt on Friday morning for the Squirt Gun Painting on the Front Lawn in preparation for residents to paint her—literally. With a line of residents armed with squirt guns filled with watered down paint, Jenna ran back and forth as they tried to hit the moving target and shoot her with paint. Each had a different color to they could see their success as evidenced by the amount of paint on her shirt. After their guns ran out of paint, one resident wanted to put a thumb print on her shirt while another resident put a full handprint on her back. The laughter, cheering, and squealing could be heard inside the building as the excitement grew and fun escalated. All agreed it was a very creative idea that was really amusing. The themed Ice Cream Week ended with a Root Beer Float Social and Craft that afternoon.

Saturday was Benson’s big 150th anniversary celebration. Many thanks to the activity staff who organized a special outing that day and the volunteers who assisted to make it possible for some residents to attend. While the weather was really hot, the breeze while sitting in the shade and listening to the fantastic Army Band had many talking about what a great time they had. Some chose to look at the classic cars at the car show while others enjoyed taking a look at all the vendors. Thank you to those who helped push residents around at the festival as well as those who were involved in putting on such a big event for a small town.

DEATH/DISCHARGE: Glenda “Nell” Whirrell formerly of Washburn passed away on June 18 after being a resident since May 11. Owen Arvin of Lowpoint was able to return to his home after a brief stay at the nursing home.

LOBBY REMODELING: The office furniture arrived later in the week and began getting put together. Hopefully, it will be just a few more weeks until this big project is completed. Excitement is mounting as residents look forward to using the lobby again. Meanwhile, entrance to the nursing home continues thru Door D located near the southwest corner of the building. With last month’s official ending date of the pandemic, it is currently no longer a requirement for visitors to sign in as well as masks are optional at this time.

LOOKING AHEAD: Thursday, June 29, the residents are having a Lemonade Stand on the Front Lawn of the nursing home from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All are welcome to stop by to see a friend, enjoy a visit with someone who resides at the Home, and grab a glass of refreshing lemonade.