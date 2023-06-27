This past week at the Apostolic Christian Home started off with Bible study, courtyard Bible trivia, bingo, spelling and singers from the Congerville AC Church. On June 20, after a church service, music was provided by Debra Blunier and friends on various instruments that included the dulcimers, as well as some ukulele courtesy of Jamie Joos.

On June 21, which was also the first day of summer, a water fight with friends from the Roanoke AC Church took place. The next day, residents enjoyed homemade cinnamon rolls during coffee hour, celebrated with cupcakes at the monthly birthday party, played a bit more bingo and enjoyed cookies and stories.

That evening, the independent living units held a pork chop cookout followed by soft-serve ice cream and toppings provided by Ray and Gladys Slagel plus entertainment from the Happy Husbands of Bob Hoerr and Doug Martin. On Friday, everyone relaxed with some organ music along with a visit to the downstairs courtyard to share travel stories over bowls of popcorn.

Homemade Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

Macaroni and Cheese

8 ounces uncooked elbow macaroni

¼ cup salted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 ½ cups milk or more as needed

2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

salt and ground black pepper to taste (optional)

Bread Crumb Topping

2 tablespoons salted butter

½ cup dry bread crumbs

1 pinch ground paprika

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease an eight-inch square baking dish.

To make the macaroni and cheese, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add macaroni and simmer, stir occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite for about eight minutes; it will finish cooking in the oven. Drain and transfer to the prepared baking dish.

While the macaroni is cooking, melt 1/4 cup butter in a medium skillet over low heat. Whisk in flour and stir until the mixture becomes paste-like and light golden brown for three to five minutes. Gradually whisk 2 1/2 cups of milk into the flour mixture and bring to a simmer. Stir in shredded Cheddar and finely grated Parmesan cheeses and season with salt and pepper. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted and sauce has thickened for three to five minutes and, if needed, add up to a 1/2 cup of more milk. Pour cheese sauce over macaroni and stir until well combined.

To make the bread crumb topping, melt two tablespoons of butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add bread crumbs then cook and stir until well coated and browned. Spread bread crumbs over macaroni and cheese then sprinkle with paprika. Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden brown and the macaroni and cheese is bubbling for around 30 minutes.