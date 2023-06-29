JULY FOURTH: Due to the Independence Day, the library will not be open for business next Tuesday, July 4.

ZOOMOBILE: The Peoria Zoo will be bringing the zoo to town as part of the summer reading program from 1 to 2 p.m. July 5 at the Davenport Elementary School gym. Using biofacts, activities, and up-close animal encounters zoo staff will bring the outside world inside first hand in this free event.

CANDY SUSHI: Teen library patrons will make their own candy sushi with prepackaged sweet treats at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6. This is a free program for ages 13 to 17 and registration is required. All supplies will be provided. Space is limited. This program requires a minimum number of participants or it will be canceled one business day prior.

TEEN BOOK CLUB: Those ages 13 to 18 can now become part of a teen book club. Librarian Debra Blunier will be on hand at 3 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the outdoor pavilion to discuss some great reads.

The library is at 202 S. Main St. For more information on these and any other activities or to register, call 309-467-2922 or visit www.eurekapl.org.