The next Roanoke Senior Fellowship get-together will be Wednesday, July 12, at the Roanoke United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
The event starts at noon with a potluck, during which fried chicken and drinks will be provided. After lunch, the group will hear from Molly Hogeboom, community engagement manager for Easterseals Central Illinois, who will deliver a presentation about what the organization does, who it serves and its importance to the community. A goodwill offering will be taken.
Roanoke Senior Fellowship meetings are open to anyone in the community 55 years or older.
Please RSVP to Deb Schrader at 309-231-7862 or schrader.debbie@gmail.com by Saturday, July 8.