Moose is a carefree, fun-loving big ol’ 3-year-old black Lab. He loves to play with toys and likes nothing better than a good game of fetch, which is a great way to use up some of his energy. Moose is also friendly with everyone. He’s a big boy so “Moose” is a good name for him and he’ll benefit from a little bit of basic obedience training although he already knows a few commands and he likes to learn. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all his shots.