Moose is a carefree, fun-loving, 3-year-old big black Lab. He loves to play with toys and likes nothing better than a game of fetch, which is a great way to use up some of his energy. Moose is also friendly with everyone. He will benefit from a little bit of basic obedience training although he knows a few commands and is willing to learn. Moose is neutered, microchipped and current on all his shots.