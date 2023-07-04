Teddy is nothing short of a perfect boy. He is gentle and loving — a true lap cat — and shares his gratitude with vocal praise. No one will ever know why he was abandoned, but a more loving companion one will never find. Teddy did test positive for the feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV+), but he should still live a long, happy life. He’d be the perfect pal for someone looking for just one kitty. Teddy is neutered, micro-chipped and updated on all of his shots.
Hattie is a perfect 2-year old husky mix of a girl … perfect for a husky, that is. She is energetic, sassy and fun-loving as can be. Hattie will entertain to no end with her antics (typical husky) and keep anybody smiling. But do be prepared to keep up with her, as she lives large and loves life. Hattie is spayed, micro-chipped and current on all her shots.