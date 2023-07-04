Teddy is nothing short of a perfect boy. He is gentle and loving — a true lap cat — and shares his gratitude with vocal praise. No one will ever know why he was abandoned, but a more loving companion one will never find. Teddy did test positive for the feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV+), but he should still live a long, happy life. He’d be the perfect pal for someone looking for just one kitty. Teddy is neutered, micro-chipped and updated on all of his shots.